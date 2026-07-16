Fake implants, inflated costs: ED attaches Rs 158-crore assets in Rockland Hospitals case

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 158.37 crore in its money laundering probe against Rockland Hospitals (Image generated using AI).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties valued at approximately Rs 158.37 crore in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged money‑laundering by Rockland Hospitals Limited and its promoters, the agency said Wednesday.

According to the agency, the attachment followed an investigation initiated based on a complaint dated January 31, 2020, filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) before the Special Court (Companies Act), Dwarka, New Delhi.

The SFIO had alleged large‑scale financial irregularities in Rockland Hospitals, prompting parallel enquiries that ultimately led to the ED probe.

The agency said its probe found that the promoters siphoned off company funds through two main modus operandi. “First, fake implant invoices amounting to Rs 76.03 crore were allegedly generated through 71 companies. Second, the hospital’s construction costs were inflated by Rs 82.34 crore through a related entity, Somya Constructions Private Limited. Taken together, the agency has quantified the total proceeds of crime at Rs 158.37 crore,” an ED spokesperson said.