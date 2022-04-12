ED provisionally attaches assets worth Rs 25 lakh of IUML leader’s wife

Updated: April 12, 2022 7:49:00 pm
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 25 lakh of Asha Shaji, the wife of IUML leader and former legislator K M Shaji, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
The attached assets include a residential property in Kozhikode, said ED.
ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against K M Shaji, who had been then a legislator representing Azhikode in Kannur district, in April, 2020.
The FIR had claimed that Shaji had taken a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a teacher on behalf of the management of a government-aided school in his constituency in 2016. Later, the teacher was given a permanent appointment at the same school.
An official communication said an ED probe had revealed that Shaji allegedly used a substantial portion of the money for constructing the residential property in the name of his wife.
