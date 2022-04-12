scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
ED provisionally attaches assets worth Rs 25 lakh of IUML leader’s wife

The ED action was in connection with an FIR that claimed that KM Shaji had taken a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a teacher and used a portion of the money for constructing a residential property in his wife's name.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: April 12, 2022 7:49:00 pm
EDThe attached assets include a residential property in Kozhikode, said ED.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 25 lakh of Asha Shaji, the wife of IUML leader and former legislator K M Shaji, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The attached assets include a residential property in Kozhikode, said ED.

ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against K M Shaji, who had been then a legislator representing Azhikode in Kannur district, in April, 2020.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The FIR had claimed that Shaji had taken a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a teacher on behalf of the management of a government-aided school in his constituency in 2016. Later, the teacher was given a permanent appointment at the same school.

An official communication said an ED probe had revealed that Shaji allegedly used a substantial portion of the money for constructing the residential property in the name of his wife.

