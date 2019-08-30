ED attaches 14 plots allocated to ‘Hooda’s associates’ in Panchkula

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 14 industrial plots worth Rs 30.34 crore in Haryana’s Panchkula in connection with a money laundering case it is probing against former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The agency has claimed that these industrial plots were allocated to beneficiaries, allegedly Hooda’s associates, by rigging the process.

Advertising

“These 14 Industrial plots were fraudulently allocated to the persons closely connected to the then Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupendra Singh Hooda who was the ex-officio Chairman, HUDA (Haryana Urban Development Authority). Since these fraudulently acquired plots are proceeds of crime, the same have been provisionally attached under PMLA,” an ED statement said on Thursday.

ED said its probe revealed that HUDA had 14 industrial plots available for allotment in 2011. It found that the prices fixed for the plots were allegedly kept very low vis-a-vis market rate. The then prevalent rate was around four to five times the price fixed for allotment, the ED has claimed.

The agency said the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the Haryana government to evolve fair and transparent criteria for such allocations. But, according to ED, the criteria for allotment were altered 18 days after the last date of application and all the applicant data was in possession of HUDA.

Advertising

“Marks for certain criteria were altered to favour the pre-selected applicants… The marks for certain criteria were reduced and for others the criteria points were given zero marks, thereby effectively removing the criteria as given in EMP. The entire interview process was vitiated and compromised as no formal record of marks allocation was kept. It has been found that the plots were allocated to persons closely connected to Bhupender Singh Hooda in personal capacity and also in terms of the political party he belongs to,” the ED statement said.

Hooda is already facing an ED probe in multiple cases of land allotment during his tenure as CM. On Monday, the ED filed a prosecution complaint against Hooda along with Congress leader Motilal Vora in a competent court in Panchkula in the Associate Journals Ltd case. AJL is owned by the Gandhi family. Hooda had allotted land to the company for running a newspaper office at a massive loss to the exchequer, the ED has alleged.

Hooda is also under probe for matters related to land allotment in Manesar near Gurgaon. Hooda on his part has termed the investigations against him as political vendetta.