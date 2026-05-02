ED: Assets attached in money laundering cases rose 23-fold between 2005-14 and 2014-24

“In 2024-25, the ED attached properties worth Rs 30,036.41 crore, while in 2025-26 the figure rose to Rs 81,422.63 crore. Attachments in a single financial year are now more than fifteen times the cumulative total of the Act’s first decade,” Navin said.

The ED has sent 353 Mutual Legal Assistance Requests (MLARs) or Letters Rogatory (LRs) to foreign jurisdictions to seek evidence, trace money trails and pursue extradition-related assistance in cases involving fugitive economic offenders. The top six destinations were the United Arab Emirates (69), Singapore (55), the United Kingdom (39), Hong Kong (36), the United States (26) and Switzerland (23).

The ED’s annual report, released on Friday, states that these formal requests facilitate international cooperation, including gathering evidence admissible in judicial proceedings, tracing money trails, and examining suspects, accused persons or witnesses abroad. The report comes as the agency marks the 70th year since its establishment on May 1, 1956. “The volume of LRs and MLARs sought by the ED has grown considerably in recent years. Till March 31 this year, 353 such requests remain pending,” the report noted.