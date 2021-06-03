scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 03, 2021
ED arrests RJD MP in money laundering case linked to fertiliser scam

MP Amarendra Dhari is stated to be the senior vice president of a firm involved in the case, identified as Jyoti Trading Corporation.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 3, 2021 12:49:49 pm
He has been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged fertiliser scam, officials said on Thursday.

They said the Member of Parliament (MP) and businessman has been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case pertains to an alleged fertiliser scam linked to the IFFCO and India Potash Limited (IPL), in which the CBI had registered a corruption case last month.

Dhari is stated to be the senior vice president of a firm involved in the case, identified as Jyoti Trading Corporation.

