ED arrests Rajasthan ex-MLA Baljeet Yadav from toll plaza in ‘embezzlement’ case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former Independent MLA Baljeet Yadav in connection with the alleged embezzlement of MLA Local Area Development funds during his tenure in the previous Congress government, officials said Wednesday.

ED officials arrested Yadav from a toll plaza in Alwar’s Shahjahanpur area late on Tuesday.

In January last year, the ED had searched about 10 properties linked to Yadav, who was the MLA from Alwar’s Behror between 2018 and 2023, in connection with an alleged scam in the supply of sports goods to Alwar schools in 2021-22. The searches were conducted at Yadav’s properties in Jaipur and elsewhere.

Following an investigation by the ED, Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had in 2024 lodged an FIR against Yadav and four others, proprietors of four firms, for the alleged scam in which sports goods worth Rs 3.72 crore were purchased through Yadav’s MLA funds for 32 government schools in Alwar. However, the tender process was allegedly tweaked to favour the four firms, which were created only for the purpose of the said tenders.