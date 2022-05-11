scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

ED arrests Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in money laundering case

The 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has been taken into ED custody under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: May 11, 2022 6:09:55 pm
Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal arrives at ED office. (Twitter/ANI)

Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal was arrested by the ED on Wednesday after two consecutive days of grilling in a money-laundering probe linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti and other charges, officials said.

The 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has been taken into ED custody under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sources claimed that Singhal was “evasive” in her replies and hence was arrested. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will produce her before a local court here seeking her remand.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She had arrived at the probe agency’s regional office in the Hinoo area of Ranchi around 10:40 am for the second day of questioning.
Singhal was at the ED office for about nine hours on Tuesday and her statement was recorded.

Best of Express Premium

Celebrating the land Gods of rural Delhi in Khirki villagePremium
Celebrating the land Gods of rural Delhi in Khirki village
Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator dataPremium
Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator data
Explained: Making sense of exchange ratePremium
Explained: Making sense of exchange rate
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...Premium
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...
More Premium Stories >>

The ED had conducted raids against the bureaucrat, her businessman husband Abhishek Jha and others on May 6 in Jharkhand and a few other locations.

Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar was arrested in this case on May 7.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement