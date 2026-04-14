ED arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel in Bengal ‘coal scam’ case

Weeks ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Vinesh Chandel, a director and co-founder of political consultancy firm I-PAC, in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged coal smuggling in the poll-bound state.
I-PAC, founded by election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, is managing the Trinamool Congress’s poll campaign. West Bengal will have a two-phase poll on April 23 and April 29.
Chandel has been associated with I-PAC since its inception. He is a graduate from NLIU, Bhopal. He briefly worked as a journalist, too, and also practised law in the Supreme Court. He is considered close to Mamata and has extensively worked with the TMC in Bengal and Meghalaya.
An official said Chandel was taken into custody under the provisions of the PMLA in Delhi late evening. “He is expected to be produced before a special court on Monday night, where the ED will seek his custody for further questioning,” the official added.
Earlier on April 2, Chandel’s premises in Delhi, apart from that of another I-PAC co-founder and director Rishi Raj Singh in Bengaluru and that of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communications in-charge Vijay Nair in Mumbai, were searched by the ED as part of their investigation.
In January, a high-voltage drama erupted as the ED raided 10 locations linked to I-PAC only for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to step in while searches were underway at the Kolkata residence of its director Pratik Jain, prompting the central agency to knock on the High Court’s door. The raids, which covered six locations in West Bengal’s Kolkata and Bidhannagar and four in the national capital, were in connection with an alleged coal smuggling and money laundering case, the ED said
According to the ED, searches were carried out based on a CBI FIR registered in 2020 against alleged coal smuggling kingpin Anup Majee alias Lala and others, following which the agency had recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the PMLA.
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“Investigations have revealed that a coal smuggling syndicate led by Majee allegedly stole and illegally excavated coal from leasehold areas of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) in West Bengal, which was then sold to factories across districts such as Bankura, Bardhaman and Purulia. Both the CBI and ED have earlier questioned Rujira Banerjee, wife of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in the case, alleging links with Majee,” the official said.
The ED had said its searches against I-PAC and Jain in Kolkata were obstructed by CM Banerjee, claiming relevant documents and gadgets were forcibly taken away by her and the state administration.
Meanwhile, TMC general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee in a post on X said: “The arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, barely 10 days before the Bengal elections, is not just alarming- It shakes the very idea of a level playing field… At a time when WB should be moving toward free and fair elections, this kind of action sends a chilling message: If you work with the opposition, you could be next. That’s not democracy — that’s intimidation!”
“What makes it even harder to ignore is the double standard. Those facing serious corruption allegations seem to find protection the moment they switch sides, while others are swiftly targeted at politically convenient moments. People are not blind to this anymore. When institutions meant to protect democracy start feeling like tools of pressure, trust begins to erode. On one side, the Election Commission. On the other, agencies like the ED, NIA, CBI stepping in at the most sensitive time. It creates an atmosphere of fear, not fairness’” Abhishek posted.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
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Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More