Friday, Dec 02, 2022

ED arrests Deputy Secy to Baghel in PMLA case

In October, the ED had arrested three persons – Chhattisgarh IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, Laxmikant Tiwari and Sunil Kumar Agarwal of Indramani Group.

Bhupesh Baghel, Enforcement Directorate (ED), PMLA case, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe ED investigation, sources said, found that “officials and politicians in the state were involved in an illegal levy on coal transportation which was generating Rs 2-3 crore per day”.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday arrested Saumya Chaurasia, Deputy Secretary to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in a coal levy case in the state.

“On Friday, Chaurasia was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after her questioning by the investigation team. She was taken for a medical check-up after the arrest,” sources said.

Earlier, the ED had said: “During the course of search and investigation, cash of Rs 1.5 crore, which was found with Laxmikant Tiwari, was seized. He admitted that he handled Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore of the extorted money on a daily basis. Sunil Kumar Agrawal of Indramani Group, a big coal businessman, was found to be involved in this racket and was found to be a major business partner of Suryakant Tiwari. Sameer Vishnoi, IAS officer of 2009 batch, and his wife were found to be in possession of Rs 47 lakh of unaccounted cash and gold jewellery of 4 kilogram.”

According to ED, a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen was allegedly extorting an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh. The proceeds of crime, the ED alleged, were being used for “investing in benami assets, bribing officials to influence senior officers and also used by or on behalf of political executives of the State”.

“The cartel… with the assistance of very senior officers created a network of extortion by which each buyer/transporter of coal had to first pay Rs 25 per tonne before getting the NOC from the DM’s office. They kept men who would collect and move money and share the exploits between the kingpins, workers, senior IAS-IPS officers and politicians… around Rs 2-3 crore was generated on a daily basis,” the ED had said in a statement.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on an FIR lodged by the Income Tax Department in the matter.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 01:44:17 am
