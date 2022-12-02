scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s aide in money laundering case

Saumaya Chaurasia was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during an interaction with media, in New Delhi, on October 21, 2022. (Express file Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Enforcement Directorate Friday arrested a top Chhattisgarh bureaucrat in connection with an alleged money laundering case, news agency PTI reported.

The official has been identified as Saumaya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary posted in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led administration.

Chaurasia was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case pertains to an alleged scam in which “illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne is being extorted from every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen.”

The agency had in October arrested Sameer Vishnoi, an IAS officer of the state, and two others, after conducting several raids in the case.

Baghel, last week while speaking to reporters, stepped up his attack on the ED, accusing the probe agency of crossing its limits and treating people inhumanely in the state.

(With PTI)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 05:52:46 pm
