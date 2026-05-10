ED alleges Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora used bogus invoices for GST refunds

To get custody of AAP Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, former chairman and managing director of Hampton Sky Realty Limited (HSRL), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged in court that his company procured mobile phones from various domestic entities using bogus invoices without actual goods supply, and many suppliers were either non-filers of Income Tax Returns or reported negligible income.

The ED arrested Sanjeev Arora Saturday following searches at five premises in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Chandigarh linked to him and his company. “(Sanjeev) Arora, in connivance with others, generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 102.5 crore through purported exports and bogus purchases, forging documents to claim GST refunds and causing loss to the state exchequer,” the ED stated in its remand application.