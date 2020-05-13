Economy Revival Strategy: UP govt to focus on MNREGA to boost jobs, mining for revenue

The UP government on Sunday had said that it will generate 90 lakh new jobs in existing MSME units and encourage entrepreneurs to set up more small industries by offering loans on easy terms. The UP government on Sunday had said that it will generate 90 lakh new jobs in existing MSME units and encourage entrepreneurs to set up more small industries by offering loans on easy terms.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation in which he said that the contours of the next phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown will be announced soon, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that it will focus on increasing economic activity, revenue and employment generation in the days ahead to wade through the economic crunch the state is facing.

At a review meeting here, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to explore different options for giving employment to around 50 lakh people through MNREGA (employment guarantee job scheme) and exploring mining activities for revenue generation.

The UP government on Sunday had said that it will generate 90 lakh new jobs in existing MSME units and encourage entrepreneurs to set up more small industries by offering loans on easy terms. “At present, 23.86 lakh people work under MNREGA in Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister has asked to increase this to 50 lakh,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said at the daily press briefing.

The Chief Minister on Monday also directed officials to engage women self-help groups (SHGs) in making sweaters for primary school students.

“There are over 1 crore students enrolled in government primary schools in UP who are given free summers and winter uniform,” Awasthi said, adding: “If the production of sweaters and socks is done by women self-help groups, a large number of women will get employment.”

Coronavirus Explained How will the pandemic play out? Some possible scenarios, from research

New reasons why masks help against Covid-19

Covid & summer: Still an unsettled question Click here for more

In order to promote employment and help the poor, the CM also told officials to promote floriculture in the state to boost the incense sticks-making industry. “Floriculture will increase employment through manufacturing of incense sticks and there would not be any need to import such things,” Awasthi added.

The government has also decided to allow the opening of hardware shops in areas outside the hotspot zones.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath also released about Rs 225 crore to 35,818 Gram Rojgar Sewaks through direct cash transfer to their accounts. The government said that the amount was pending since 2016 and finally budgetary provisions were made to release the same. The Chief Minister also interacted with some of the Gram Sewaks, an official added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.