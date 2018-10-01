Economy on track, India set to overtake UK, says PM Narendra Modi

Modi at launch of an Amul chocolate plant in Anand. (PTI Photo) Modi at launch of an Amul chocolate plant in Anand. (PTI Photo)

CLAIMING that the Indian economy was “progressing rapidly”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that it would soon overtake that of the United Kingdom.

Addressing a public meeting in Satapar village of Kutch after inaugurating three gas infrastructure projects collectively worth Rs 6,216 crore, the PM talked about the country getting its “100th airport”, with the opening of one at Sikkim, and said, “Last year, more people travelled by air than in air-conditioned coaches of the Railways. Now, tell me, if the country is changing or not?”

He also claimed that while after 60 years of Independence, the country’s airlines had between them 400 aeroplanes, “in the last four years, orders for 900 planes have been placed”. “India is improving its ranking in economic progress and leaving a number of countries in her wake. The day is not far when Indian economy will overtake Britain’s.”

With the prices of crude oil always a factor for the Indian economy, Modi said efforts were on to make Indian economy gas-based. The projects inaugurated by Modi on Sunday — a greenfield liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Mundra port, Anjar-Mundra pipeline to evacuate gas from the terminal in Mundra, and Phase-I of the Mehsana-Bhatinda gas pipeline — are part of the Central government’s plan to add 15,000-km network of gas pipelines to the existing network under the National Gas Grid. The PM said that with the new projects, Gujarat had become “the bustling energy hub of the country”.

He also talked about his government’s efforts to provide “10 crore” new LPG connections as well as electrify 18,000 villages. “Now tell me, which government is committed to work? It is our resolve that nobody in the country should be dependent on traditional firewood stoves.”

PM Narendra Modi (center) at the Amul chocolate plant inauguration in Anand on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/Narendra Modi) PM Narendra Modi (center) at the Amul chocolate plant inauguration in Anand on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Modi added, “Energy availability is precondition to development. Energy poverty cannot lift a country out of (economic) poverty. If a country wants to get rid of poverty, make progress and wants to become a rich and prosperous nation, energy is inevitable. Without energy, even a mobile phone cannot be recharged… The gas pipelines originating from Gujarat will transmit gas to places where urea plants will be set up and help meet the urea demand by farmers. This energy will help change fortunes of farmers. To translate into reality dreams of youth of the country, this energy will create employment opportunities. This energy will help come out of yesterday and dream about tomorrow.”

The previous governments in contrast, the PM said, were “consumed by despondency”. “While we are striving to make a modern India, some people are deep into despondency. They feel disappointed by everything around. They wonder if we would be able to become a cleaner country. Have we become cleaner or not? Have toilets been constructed or not? Have people started liking cleanliness or not?… I am not here to waste time. I am here to take the country forward.”

Going on to talk about Kutch, the PM said its face had changed due to development post the 2001 earthquake. “Today, Kutch has become the centre of attraction of India and also the world.”

Also addressing the public meeting, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Gujarat had become the gas capital of India. “Of the total import of LNG in India, 75 per cent lands on the coast of Gujarat. The state accounts for one-third of the total gas consumption in the country. There is a 25,000-km gas pipeline network in the state and 900 villages are getting gas through pipeline. Similarly, 27 per cent of CNG vehicles of the country are in Gujarat and there are more than 475 CNG gas-filling stations in the state.”

