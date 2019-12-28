Economy can’t be run without taking everyone along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur on Friday. (Photo: ANI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the country’s economy cannot be run “without taking everyone along”.

Speaking at the inauguration of a three day National Tribal Dance Festival organised by the Chhattisgarh government, he also said the country could never benefit “if brothers are made to fight brothers.”

Later, as he was leaving Raipur, Gandhi also attacked the NRC and NPR, saying they were an attack on the poor.

Speaking at the festival, Gandhi said, “The condition of the country, you are aware of. What is happening in other states, you know. The state of farmers, the state of the economy, unemployment… Without taking everyone along — every religion, every caste, Adivasi, Dalit, the backward classes — India’s economy cannot be run. Do whatever you want. But till the time you don’t bring people together; till the people’s voices are not heard in the Lok Sabha or the Vidhan Sabha, nothing can be done about unemployment, or the economy.”

“I say in every speech, the economy is run by farmers, labourers, the poor, Adivasis. If you put all the money in the hands of 10-15 people, do notebandi (Demonetise), implement the wrong GST, then it is not possible to generate employment; the economy cannot run. And I am quite happy that in Chhattisgarh… we are taking everyone along and pushing the state forward. And the difference can be seen. Violence has lessened…”

“Nothing can be made by breaking things. The country cannot benefit if a brother is made to fight a brother. It will never happen,” Gandhi said.

When questioned about the NRC and NPR later in the day at the airport, Gandhi said, “Whether it is NRC or NPR, it is a tax on the poor. Understand notebandi (demonetisation). A poor man goes to the bank, and deposits his money. You can’t withdraw it and all the money goes to the same 15-20 people. This is the same. A poor man will go to an official. If there is a mistake, he will have to pay a bribe. And crores will go to the same people. I am saying it is an attack on poor people.”

“A poor person is asking how do I get employment? The economy would earlier grow at 9 percent, but now has come to 4 percent. Even that is by their new measure. By the old one, it would be 2.5. The poor are saying ‘you have taken all our money, destroyed us, what did we get’? Chhattisgarh is showing the way,” Gandhi said.

