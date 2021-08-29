Economy AC fares to be 8% less than regular 3-tier coaches: Rlys

Fare of the new air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches, which are touted as air-conditioned travel for the common man, will be 8 per cent less than the existing AC 3-tier class, the Railways said on Saturday.

The new 3AC economy class coaches will have 83 berths as against 72 in regular 3AC coaches. Regular 3AC coaches have two side berths, which will be increased to three in the new coaches.

The fare is determined to be 2.4 times the base price of existing sleeper class of mail and express trains, officials said. They said 50 such coaches have been given to different zonal railways.

The newly produced coaches will be attached to existing mail/express trains. In trains running with maximum length, these will replace sleeper class coaches, a Railways Ministry spokesperson said.

The base fare for up to 300 km will be Rs 440, which is the lowest according to the distance, while the highest base fare is Rs 3,065 for travel between 4,951 and 5,000 km, the spokesperson said.

The latest zone to get these coaches is the North Central Railway, which is set to use them in train no. 02403 (Prayagraj-Jaipur express) from September 6, and bookings have been opened from Saturday, officials said. These passenger-friendly coaches have 83 berths and the fare is lower compared to regular 3AC coaches, they said.

The 3AC economy mail/express/superfast coaches will have normal child fare rules as applicable for existing 3AC coaches of mail/express trains. Concession or free complimentary passes will be at par with the existing 3AC coaches of mail/express trains, an official said.

The eligibility of privilege pass/PTO for railway employees will be at par with the eligibility in 3AC coaches of mail/express trains. Cancellation and refund rules and all other terms and conditions of travel will be at par with the existing 3AC to CC class, they said.

The Railways has planned around 806 new coaches to be rolled out by this fiscal.