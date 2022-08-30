scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen passes away

"He suffered a heart attack around 11 PM. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there," said Dr Pronab Sen, his brother.

Abhijit Sen was a member of Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014, when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. (Express Photo)

Economist Abhijit Sen, a former Planning Commission member and one of the country’s foremost experts on rural economy, died on Monday night. He was 72.

"He suffered a heart attack around 11 PM. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there," said Dr Pronab Sen, his brother.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Abhijit Sen taught economics at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, and held several important government positions including the chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices.

He was a member of Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014, when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 07:13:02 am
