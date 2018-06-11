Economically weaker sections from all castes should get quota: Om Prakash Rajbhar

“There are poor in every caste… A survey should be done and reservation should be given to poor of every caste based on their economic status,” said Om Prakash Rajbhar. “There are poor in every caste… A survey should be done and reservation should be given to poor of every caste based on their economic status,” said Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday called for a class-based reservation for the poor to benefit irrespective of caste. “There are poor in every caste… A survey should be done and reservation should be given to poor of every caste based on their economic status,’’ Rajbhar said at a public meeting in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district.

Rajbhar said he backs reservation within reservation for the backward classes to ensure their sons and daughters also become constables, inspectors, clerks and tehsildars. He suggested the 27 per cent reservation for backward classes be divided into three categories: backward, more backward and most backward. Rajbhar said the rich were harassing the poor even as they give power to them. He asked people to take back power from the rich.

Rajhbar cited liquor ban in certain place in Mathura and added he would campaign for banning alcohol across the state. He said even the excise department should be closed while asking the women to join him for the liquor campaign and gather in Lucknow for it. Rajhbar cautioned his audience that all those who have “looted” the public would seek votes now that 2019 election is around the corner.

