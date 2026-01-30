Economic Survey: Live entertainment sector surpassed Rs 10,000 cr in ’24

The “Orange Economy” refers to the segment of the economy driven by creativity, culture and intellectual property. It includes activities where value is derived mainly from ideas, knowledge, artistic expression and cultural content.

Written by: Amrita Nayak Dutta
2 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 05:08 AM IST
Budget session, Economic survey, Live entertainment sector, entertainment sector, Indian express news, current affairs“International evidence shows that live concerts are high-multiplier, services-intensive activities, generating economic value well beyond ticket sales by supporting tourism, employment and urban services,” it said.
Make us preferred source on Google

The live entertainment sector has made a strong recovery post-Covid-19, surpassing Rs 10,000 crore in 2024 and extending its impact to tourism and urban services, according to the Economic Survey for 2025-26 released on Thursday.

The “Orange Economy” refers to the segment of the economy driven by creativity, culture and intellectual property. It includes activities where value is derived mainly from ideas, knowledge, artistic expression and cultural content.

According to the Economic Survey, a significant portion of this economy is the concert sector, which involves large-scale live music and entertainment events, and also includes various associated value chains, such as ticketing, hospitality, travel, logistics, media production, advertising and local services, extending beyond just physical attendance at the events.

In India, there is a lack of live event venues and restrictions on foreign payments that can be made to artists coming from abroad. “Opening up heritage monuments for such events and facilitating the visa and foreign exchange permissions for the foreign performers/artists could be considered in this regard,” it said, adding that considering that anywhere between 10 and 15 clearances are required, the Ministry of I&B is working on a single window mechanism for live entertainment permissions, including those needed from state governments.

“International evidence shows that live concerts are high-multiplier, services-intensive activities, generating economic value well beyond ticket sales by supporting tourism, employment and urban services,” it said.

Amrita Nayak Dutta
Amrita Nayak Dutta
twitter

Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement