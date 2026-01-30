Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act

The Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in Parliament Thursday has called for a re-examination of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, and suggested exploring ‘adjustments’ to exempt disclosures on deliberative process of policy making and possibly have a ministerial veto with parliamentary oversight to guard against disclosures that could ‘unduly constrain governance’.

While acknowledging the sunshine law as a powerful democratic reform and a tool for accountability and against corruption, it said that the legislation carries risks of becoming an “end in itself”, where disclosures are celebrated regardless of contribution to better governance. It said that the Act was never intended “as a tool for idle curiosity”, nor as a mechanism to micromanage government from the outside.