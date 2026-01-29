Economic Survey 2026: Railways emerge as backbone of India’s freight & energy logistics

Economic Survey 2026: Indian Railways (IR) has emerged as the backbone of the country’s freight and energy logistics, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26. Tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the report notes that the FY26 Budget Estimates have maintained capital outlay at historically high levels to accelerate time-bound capacity creation.

Economic Survey 2026 on Indian Railways

The Economic Survey 2026 noted that support for coal movement, industrial supply chains and containerised traffic through dedicated corridors, modern terminals and first-mile connectivity projects has helped the railways emerge as a key pillar of India’s logistics network.

The survey further added that parallel investments across stations, signalling, telecom and digital systems are improving network reliability, safety and user experience.