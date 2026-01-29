Economic Survey 2026: Railways emerge as backbone of India’s freight & energy logistics

Economic Survey 2025-26: Tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the report notes that the FY26 Budget Estimates have maintained capital outlay at historically high levels to accelerate time-bound capacity creation.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 07:06 PM IST
Economic Survey 2026: Indian Railways drive freight and energy logistics growth in the country. (Image: DFCCIL)Economic Survey 2026: Indian Railways drive freight and energy logistics growth in the country. (Image: DFCCIL)
Economic Survey 2026: Indian Railways (IR) has emerged as the backbone of the country’s freight and energy logistics, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26. Tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the report notes that the FY26 Budget Estimates have maintained capital outlay at historically high levels to accelerate time-bound capacity creation.

Economic Survey 2026 on Indian Railways

The Economic Survey 2026 noted that support for coal movement, industrial supply chains and containerised traffic through dedicated corridors, modern terminals and first-mile connectivity projects has helped the railways emerge as a key pillar of India’s logistics network.

The survey further added that parallel investments across stations, signalling, telecom and digital systems are improving network reliability, safety and user experience.

Economic Survey 2026 outlook on Indian Railways

The Economic Survey 2025–26 also highlighted that Indian Railways is undergoing a transformation, driven by sustained capital investment, rapid network expansion, near-universal electrification and a corridor-based approach to capacity creation. It stated that continued focus on dedicated freight corridors, economic rail corridors under PM GatiShakti and modern signalling and station infrastructure is enhancing throughput, reliability, and multimodal integration.

“These infrastructure-led initiatives will be central for reducing logistics costs, and strengthening connectivity,” the Economic Survey 2026 report said.

Economic Survey 2026: Key infrastructure projects in the Railways sector

  • Economic Railway Corridors (PM GatiShakti)

Three corridor programmes – Energy, Mineral & Cement; Port Connectivity; and High Traffic Density routes – are being implemented to strengthen multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency. 434 projects with an outlay of Rs 11.17 lakh crore have been identified under three corridors and mapped on the PM GatiShakti portal. Of these, 122 projects covering 12,150 km have been sanctioned, and 198 projects spanning 19,779 km are under different stages of appraisal, reads the statement.

  • Bullet train project

According to Economic Survey 2026, more than 55 per cent physical progress has been achieved on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor as on October 2025, with land acquisition completed and most civil packages awarded. The MAHSR corridor is the country’s first bullet train project being executed by NHSRCL.

