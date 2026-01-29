Economic survey 2026: Railway infrastructure growth continues, electrification touches 99.1% by October 2025

Economic survey 2026: The Economic Survey 2026, tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, noted the continuous expansion of railway infrastructure across the country. 

Economic survey 2026: Indian Railways witnessed rapid infrastructure growth (Image generated using AI)Economic survey 2026: Indian Railways witnessed rapid infrastructure growth (Image generated using AI)
Economic survey 2026: The Economic Survey 2026, tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, highlighted the government’s focus on mega infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, housing, smart cities, rural development and industrial growth, which is expected to significantly boost cement demand. The survey also noted the continuous expansion of railway infrastructure across the country.

 

 

 

 

