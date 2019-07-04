Economic Survey 2019 to be tabled in Parliament today

A day before the Union Budget, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian Thursday will release his maiden Economic Survey. The document, which will highlight the challenges in the country and point to possible solutions, will be tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The survey is likely to flag headwinds that the economy might face in its pursuit to become the world’s fifth largest economy. It is also likely to detail a roadmap of reforms needed to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of doubling the size of the economy to $5 trillion by 2024.

The Economic Survey provides an authoritative, detailed and official annual summary of the current state of play in the Indian economy which will act as a policy guideline to the Union Budget.

The annual report of the Indian economy for the year 2018-19 also comes at a time when some critics say the Modi government in its first term delivered a job less growth and it needed to re-invent to propel the economy and create jobs. There are also concerns that the government might this year again slip on the fiscal deficit front given sluggish GST collections and lower-than-expected growth in direct taxes.