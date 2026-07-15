‘Economic links to get deeper’: PM Modi as India-UK FTA comes into effect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and said the economic linkages between the two nations are “going to get even deeper”.

The remark from the prime minister comes as the free trade agreement between India and UK came into force on Wednesday.

Calling the trade deal a “significant moment”, PM Modi said, “With the coming into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Agreement on Social Security, our economic linkages are going to get even deeper. Together, these agreements translate our shared ambition into tangible opportunities for our people.”