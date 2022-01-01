Economic indicators better than pre-Covid times: Modi after releasing PM-Kisan installment

Observing that many economic indicators are better than the pre-Covid times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said Coronavirus has posed challenges but it cannot stop India’s pace. He also emphasised that the country needs to further accelerate its pace in 2022.

Modi was speaking after releasing the 10th installment of the PM-Kisan.

“Today, the growth rate of our economy is more than 8%. Record foreign investment has come to India and our forex reserves have reached record levels. Also, old records have been surpassed in the GST collection. We have also set new paradigms in case of exports and especially agriculture,” Modi said.

“In the year 2022, we have to accelerate our pace further. Coronavirus has posed challenges but it cannot stop the pace of India. India will fight against Covid with utmost caution and will also fulfill its national interests,” he said.

During his speech, the Prime Minister also mentioned the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the beginning of the construction of the Ram Mandir. “We are working to strengthen our heritage,” he said, adding that it will lead to an increase in tourism and pilgrimages.

Modi began his speech by expressing condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi Complex. Earlier, he interacted with the members of the Farmers’ Producers Organisation from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.