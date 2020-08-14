Eco conflict cost: over 1,000 jumbos, 4,000 people in 10 years

Experts say disturbance in habitat is a major factor for human-elephant conflict.

As many as 1,025 jumbos and 4,642 people have died in human-elephant conflict in the ten years till September 2019, figures released by the Forest Ministry show. These numbers, released by the Ministry on Wednesday, the World Elephant Day, indicate that the pachyderm deaths have been a result of multiple factors that include habitat disturbance and urbanisation.

The overwhelming cause of the elephant deaths—62 per cent, or 640 elephants—is electrocution. This is followed by train mishaps (170 deaths), poaching (153) and poisoning (62).

During the ten-year-period, the highest number of human causalities have occurred in West Bengal (18% of total deaths or 821 people). Odisha has recorded 778 deaths, followed by Assam with 702, Jharkhand (692), Tamil Nadu (473), Chhattisgarh (461), Karnataka (337), Kerala (179), Uttarakhand (76), Meghalaya (59) and Andhra Pradesh (25).

Bivash Pandav, an elephant expert from Wildlife Institute of India, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, said human-elephant conflicts and the subsequent deaths of both species are taking place in new areas that the pachyderms have started “colonising” because of disturbances in habitat.

“Take Odisha, for instance. Earlier only seven or eight districts in Odisha had elephants. Now elephants are found in 28 out of its 30 districts. Whenever elephants venture out in to new areas and colonise them, it is because there are disturbances in their existing habitat. This can include degradation of forests or increased habitation and industrialisation,” said the Chhattisgarh-based expert.

He said this is also one of the reasons for high number of electrification deaths. “In elephant habitats, it is mandatory for electric lines to be insulated. But when the elephant travels to new areas, these lines are not insulated.”

Pandav pointed out that in areas of elephant habitation, existing communities traditionally have the knowhow to deal with elephants—knowledge unfamiliar to communities not used to elephants.

Upasana Ganguly of the Wildlife Trust of India, a conservation body, said: “Both elephant reserves as well as corridors are susceptible to encroachment, whether they are roads and highways, human habitations, or industrialisation. Very often, the elephant habitat is fragmented by these projects, which then forces them to leave.”

