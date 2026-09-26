EC orders review of ECINET amid SIR row; Delhi, Maharashtra deadlines extended

The Commission said any further flexibility required by field officers would be made operational. (Express photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday decided to set up a committee to review its ECINET system and double-check whether the portal complies with the provisions of the relevant Acts and Rules.

The committee will be headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) and will include an independent expert from an IIT or IIIT. It will submit its report to the Commission.

The decision was taken at a Commission meeting held on Saturday.

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The ECI said field officers currently have role-based access to ECINET according to their statutory powers. It added that several upgrades to the portal have already been made based on inputs received from State Chief Electoral Officers over the past few months.