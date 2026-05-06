Thwarted 68 lakh cyber attacks on ECINET portal on counting day: Election Commission

The EC had launched the ECINET app in January this year, after testing a beta version during the Bihar Assembly elections last November. (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Wednesday said it countered over 68 lakh malicious hits on its ECINET portal on Monday, when votes were being counted for the West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry Assembly elections.

While the ECINET website and app was used for disseminating real-time updates on the results for the public, the portal is also used by election officials.

On days when polling was held, April 9, April 23 and April 29, ECINET got over 98.3 crore hits and on Monday, counting day, there was an average of 3 crore hits per minute, the EC said.

“ECINET cybersecurity protocols resulted in effectively countering over 68 lakh malicious hits on counting day originating from both within India and overseas, targeting key election platforms, including the results portal,” the EC said in a statement.