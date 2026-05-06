Thwarted 68 lakh cyber attacks on ECINET portal on counting day: Election Commission

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The Election Commission on Wednesday said it countered over 68 lakh malicious hits on its ECINET portal on Monday, when votes were being counted for the West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry Assembly elections.
While the ECINET website and app was used for disseminating real-time updates on the results for the public, the portal is also used by election officials.
On days when polling was held, April 9, April 23 and April 29, ECINET got over 98.3 crore hits and on Monday, counting day, there was an average of 3 crore hits per minute, the EC said.
“ECINET cybersecurity protocols resulted in effectively countering over 68 lakh malicious hits on counting day originating from both within India and overseas, targeting key election platforms, including the results portal,” the EC said in a statement.
The hits refer to a range of attempted cyberattacks, including denial of service attacks and bot attacks.
The EC had launched the ECINET app in January this year, after testing a beta version during the Bihar Assembly elections last November. The app has had 10 crore downloads so far, the EC said. The app brought around 40 of the EC’s existing apps and portals together, covering a range of services for voters and officials alike. During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls started by the EC last year, electors submitted forms and documents through ECINET, which was then used by officials to process the same.
“ECI’s robust IT platform ECINET played a central role in streamlining election processes including real-time monitoring, enabling faster reporting, and enhancing transparency during the general elections to legislative Assemblies and by-elections 2026,” the EC said.
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