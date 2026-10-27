ECI orders suspension of 6 officials for lapses during polling for Agra MLC seat

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered suspension of six officials, including two sector magistrates and four police personnel, deployed for the supervision of voting at three booths in the MLC’s Agra Teachers’ Constituency where repolling was held following allegations of irregularities and malpractices on the day of voting on October 24.

The Commission also ordered disciplinary action against five polling officials and 16 policemen deployed on duty at the three polling booths.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had sent a letter to the ECI recommending repolling in the seat and action against the officials responsible for the irregularities.