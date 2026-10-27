ECI orders suspension of 6 officials for lapses during polling for Agra MLC seat

Also orders disciplinary action against five polling officials, 16 policemen deployed at three polling booths

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 10:07 AM IST
Uttar pradesh MLCVoters cast their vote at a polling booth for the Agra Division Graduate and Teacher constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, in Mathura, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered suspension of six officials, including two sector magistrates and four police personnel, deployed for the supervision of voting at three booths in the MLC’s Agra Teachers’ Constituency where repolling was held following allegations of irregularities and malpractices on the day of voting on October 24.

The Commission also ordered disciplinary action against five polling officials and 16 policemen deployed on duty at the three polling booths.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had sent a letter to the ECI recommending repolling in the seat and action against the officials responsible for the irregularities.

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The commission had on October 24 ordered the Agra Divisional Commissioner to probe the allegations of irregularities and malpractices leading to the repolling.

The Divisional Commissioner submitted the inquiry report on Sunday.

In a letter sent to the CEO on Monday after receiving the Divisional Commissioner’s report, the Commission said, “With utmost concern, the Commission has observed that the officers entrusted with supervisory responsibilities failed to ensure effective supervision and maintain proper control within and in the vicinity of the polling stations. Such dereliction of duty on the part of officers holding supervisory positions is viewed seriously and cannot be condoned.”

Taking cognisance of serious lapses, the Commission directed suspension of the officers with immediate effect.

Those against whom the suspension order was issued are OP Chak, sector magistrate and Agra district khadi and village industries officer, Harisharan Singh, sector police officer and Agra Crime Branch inspector, Sandeep Kumar, sub-inspector, Etmaddaula police station; Vishal Rathore, sector magistrate and regional forest officer, Fatehabad, Purushottam Pal, additional inspector, Fatehabad, and Sumit Tyagi, sub-inspector, Ekta Police Station.

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The commission also directed the officials concerned to issue chargesheets against the “delinquent” officers and forward the draft chargesheets to the Commission for vetting within 10 days.

The officials facing disciplinary proceedings include two presiding officers, three polling officers and 16 police personnel deployed at polling stations 21 and 26.

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Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

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