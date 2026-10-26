Acted ‘unanimously’ on electoral roll revision orders: Election Commission tells Supreme Court

The affidavit confirmed the Indian Express report that the 2 Election Commissioners had written separately to Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan regarding an internal work allocation order.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 26, 2026 09:52 PM IST
Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi with CEC Gyanesh KumarChief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, flanked by ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (left) and Vivek Joshi. (File Photo)
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners (ECs) Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, Monday told the Supreme Court that they had acted “unanimously” in issuing orders for scheduling Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in states and Union Territories.

They said this in a joint affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, which is due to hear on Tuesday petitions regarding the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the wake of the September 23 Indian Express report on functioning of the Commission.

The affidavit confirmed the Indian Express report that the two Election Commissioners had written separately to Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan regarding an internal work allocation order issued by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg, and said the order was, however, “never implemented” in view of a “joint direction…by the two Election Commissioners…”.

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The affidavit, which outlined the work allocation in the ECI, added that “the internal distribution / allocation of the work has been continuing as per the arrangement contained in the earlier Office Order dated 23.09.2025. An Office Order came to be issued on 28 July 2026 by an IAS officer of the rank of Additional Secretary who had been posted on deputation to the Election Commission pertaining to internal work allocation. On 29 July 2026, the two Election Commissioners wrote separate letters to the Cabinet Secretary in relation to this order and the conduct of the officer. In view of the joint direction dated 30 July 2026 by the two Election Commissioners, the order of 28 July 2026 was never implemented.”

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The ECI also termed as “misleading” the contention that Form 6 — as has been provided in the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 — was amended by the SIR Orders dated June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025 and May 14, 2026.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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