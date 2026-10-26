Acted ‘unanimously’ on electoral roll revision orders: Election Commission tells Supreme Court

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners (ECs) Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, Monday told the Supreme Court that they had acted “unanimously” in issuing orders for scheduling Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in states and Union Territories.

They said this in a joint affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, which is due to hear on Tuesday petitions regarding the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the wake of the September 23 Indian Express report on functioning of the Commission.

The affidavit confirmed the Indian Express report that the two Election Commissioners had written separately to Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan regarding an internal work allocation order issued by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg, and said the order was, however, “never implemented” in view of a “joint direction…by the two Election Commissioners…”.