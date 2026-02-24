ECI, State Election Commissions adopt declaration to synergise electoral processes

Addressing the conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasised the importance of strengthening coordination between the ECI and SECs as per their respective Constitutional mandates.

By: Express News Service
Feb 24, 2026
The EC decided to share its portal for electoral roll management, the ECINET portal, as well as EVMs and the facilities of its India International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Management.The EC decided to share its portal for electoral roll management, the ECINET portal, as well as EVMs and the facilities of its India International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Management. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
The Election Commission and State Election Commissioners at a conference here on Tuesday resolved to work together to synergise electoral processes, including preparation of electoral rolls.

At a conference hosted by the EC and attended by around 30 SECs, a declaration stating: “ECI and SECs will work together to synergise the laws relating to the elections to panchayats and municipal bodies with those relating to the elections to the Parliament and State Legislatures” was adopted. As per the Constitution, the EC and SECs work independently. While the EC conducts elections and prepares rolls for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the SECs are responsible for doing the same for panchayat and municipal bodies.

“Preparation of pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy and transparent conduct of elections in an efficient manner strengthen democracy. In national and Constitutional interest, ECI suggested to work out mutually acceptable mechanisms and legally viable frameworks to synergise with all SECs across the country for all possible election processes…” the declaration said. The EC decided to share its portal for electoral roll management, the ECINET portal, as well as EVMs and the facilities of its India International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Management.

Addressing the conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasised the importance of strengthening coordination between the ECI and SECs as per their respective Constitutional mandates. Election Commissioner S.S. Sandhu asked SECs to learn from each other. EC Vivek Joshi added that the EC’s ECINET portal can help improve coordination.

The EC held the conference of SECs after a gap of 27 years.

