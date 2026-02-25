ECI, SECs adopt declaration to synergise poll processes

The Election Commission of India (ECI) and State Election Commissioners (SECs) on Tuesday resolved to work together to synergise electoral processes, including preparation of electoral rolls.

At a conference hosted by the ECI and attended by around 30 SECs, a declaration was adopted that said: “ECI and SECs will work together to synergise the laws relating to the elections to panchayats and municipal bodies with those relating to the elections to the Parliament and State Legislatures.”

According to the Constitution, the EC and SECs work independently. While the EC conducts elections and prepares rolls for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the SECs are responsible for doing the same for panchayat and municipal bodies.