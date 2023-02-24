scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
ECI-led international conference to focus on inclusive elections, need for data from government departments

The third conference under the Summit for Democracy Election Integrity Cohort will be hosted by the Election Commission of India on March 9

Election Commission India conferenceIn a discussion paper released on Thursday, the ECI laid out the topics to be discussed at the conference. Among the topics to be covered was the “challenge in terms of enumerating the barriers to inclusivity covering focus on various methodologies to identify the disadvantaged groups at different stages of the electoral process”. (File)
An international conference for election management bodies to be hosted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 9 will focus on making elections more inclusive, including the need for data from government departments to map vulnerable sections of society.

The conference will be the third in its series under the ECI’s leadership of the Election Integrity Cohort in the run-up to the second Summit for Democracy on March 29 and March 30. The United States-led Summit for Democracy platform is set to hold its second edition virtually.

In a discussion paper released on Thursday, the ECI laid out the topics to be discussed at the conference. Among the topics to be covered was the “challenge in terms of enumerating the barriers to inclusivity covering focus on various methodologies to identify the disadvantaged groups at different stages of the electoral process”. The ECI said this would include “societal, cultural, educational, economic, social, digital, remoteness, numerical and other informal barriers”.

The conference would also deliberate upon remedial measures required, including the use of technology to improve the voter experience.

The third topic for discussion would be: “Capacity building of EMBs/EAs [election management bodies/election authorities] and the need of having adequate statistical data in consultation with other government departments which focus on specific disadvantaged groups such as women, PwDs [persons with disabilities], third gender, youth, senior citizens.”

The conference, which will be held in virtual mode, follows two conferences on the role and capacity of EMBs in October 2022 and the use of technology and election integrity in January that were hosted by the ECI.

“Each conference would culminate in an agreed upon position paper. The last conference would also be utilised to close the work of cohort including developing an agreed upon outcome document. The three position papers will be converted into an agreed upon outcome document that could be adopted during the next Summit for Democracy. The outcome document shall also carry a work plan to meet identified training and capacity building needs,” the ECI paper said.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 12:14 IST
