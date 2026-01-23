ECI launches new app, CEC offers other countries help to develop similar platform

As the Election Commission on Thursday launched ECINet, a website and app that brings over 40 of its existing apps for voters and election officials on one platform, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the ECI can help other election management bodies in the world to develop a similar platform.

The CEC launched the app on day two of the EC’s ongoing three-day international conference for election management bodies and experts. Addressing the foreign delegates, he extended the offer – that ECI could work with their election management bodies to develop a similar app as per their election laws and language.

“With the advent of technology and the accelerated information that passes through citizens through various media interfaces, all election management bodies in the plenary [session of conference] yesterday were worried about misinformation. How do we address it? ECINet is one tool,” Kumar said.