Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
EC to host international meet on use of tech, election integrity

The conference comes at a time the ECI has proposed the use of remote voting machines to enable domestic migrants to vote—a suggestion that most political parties opposed at a meeting held recently.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will host a two-day international conference for election management officials from 17 countries from Monday with the focus on “use of technology and elections integrity”, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The conference would be the second one the ECI is hosting under the US-led Summit for Democracy platform, in which the ECI has been selected to lead the cohort on elections integrity.

The first conference was in October where 50 representatives from 11 countries participated.

The conference comes at a time the ECI has proposed the use of remote voting machines to enable domestic migrants to vote – a suggestion that most political parties opposed at a meeting held recently.

“Around 43 participants from 17 countries/EMBs [election management bodies] including Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Chile, Croatia, Dominica, Fiji, Georgia, Indonesia, Kiribati, Mauritius, Nepal, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines and Suriname…are expected to join. The representatives from a number of foreign missions located at New Delhi are also expected to attend the conference,” the ECI said.

The two-day conference would be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey would chair the concluding session and Election Commissioner Arun Goel would chair the first technical session, the ECI said.

Two international organisations, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems and International IDEA, would also be participating in the conference.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 14:56 IST
10 killed in Los Angeles near Chinese Lunar Year celebrations, shooter at large

