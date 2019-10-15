Election Commission extends last date to verify voter card details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended till November 18 the last date for online verification of voter ID cards. For Delhi, however, October 31 is the last date as assembly elections are due here in the first quarter of next year.

“It has been observed that the progress of EVP is considerably slow and verification/authentication of a large number of electors is yet to be done. Large numbers of Forms are also being received for inclusion/deletion/correction, which is to be disposed of before draft publication,” read a statement issued by the ECI.

The ECI announced the Electors Verification Programme (EVP) to rectify mistakes or add missing names ahead of the special revision of electoral rolls. Errors in spelling or incorrect names can now be rectified online. Voters who find their name misspelled or wrong can get their name corrected following this process:

#Visit the official National Voters Services Portal: http://www.nvsp.in

#Go to the option ‘Correction of entries in electoral roll’

#Click on Form 8 to make corrections

#Enter the required details like State and Assembly/Parliamentary Constituency, name, the part number of the electoral roll, serial number, gender, and age, family details, complete address etc and submit

#Select the details that need to be corrected/changed eg. click on ‘My Name’ to correct only the name in your voter ID

#Enter the city, date of request, and contact information

#Verify all the information and click on Submit

For correction of name, upload a document where the name is spelled correctly. For example, a copy of passport, PAN card or any official document. In case of change of name, upload official proof such as a copy of the government gazette.

For verification of address, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, ration card can be used. Government officials can use their ID card or bank passbook. Latest water, electricity, telephone, gas bill can also be used as proof of address.

Once the entire process is completed, a reference number will be generated through which you can track the status of application online through the website of the Chief Electoral Officer for your state/union territory. The application will then be verified by electoral authorities. If the verification is successful, you will be able to collect the voter ID card from the nearest electoral office. It usually takes between 2 to 3 weeks to receive the voter ID card after submitting for verification.