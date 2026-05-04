Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Focus on West Bengal as 4 states, 1 UT get ready for vote counting

Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Results and winners of the elections held in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be declared today.

Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: It’s judgment day for Indian democracy. The assembly election results 2026 for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are being declared today, May 4. Counting will begin simultaneously across all five regions at 8 AM. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed full machinery to ensure a smooth count and by the time the sun sets, the political maps of some of India’s most consequential states could look very different.

Over a hundred million votes cast. Weeks of gruelling campaigns. Five states hanging in the balance. Follow this live blog for election results live updates as they pour in through the day.

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Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: How and Where to Track

The ECI’s official results portal is your most reliable stop for constituency-wise results 2026. The Voter Helpline mobile app is also publishing ECI election results 2026 in real time. Counting will begin with the postal ballots and early trends are expected within the first hour or two, with clearer leads emerging by late morning and most final results in by evening, according to the ECI schedule.

West Bengal Election Results: Mamata Banerjee’s acid test

Bengal, perhaps, carries the most significance today. West Bengal went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29. The state recorded a historic voter turnout of 92.47% in the two phases, the highest ever in Bengal’s electoral history, surpassing even the landmark 2011 election that ended the Left’s three-decade dominance.

What’s at stake

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (AITC) is defending a mammoth 2021 haul of 215 out of 294 seats. The BJP, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is pushing hard for its first-ever state government in Bengal. Anti-incumbency after 15 years of TMC rule and a controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls (which deleted roughly 9 million names from voter lists) have all defined this elections.

Key candidates and constituencies

Mamata Banerjee is seeking re-election from Bhabanipur, her home turf. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the man who narrowly defeated Mamata herself in 2021, is the face of the saffron challenge this time. Both Modi and Shah held multiple rallies in the state in the final stretch.

Exit poll predictions

Most exit polls placed the BJP ahead of the ruling TMC in West Bengal, where voter turnout hit a record high across both phases of polling. The Left remained largely on the margins in most projections, with estimates mostly restricting it to low single digits.

In a departure from the broader trend, Peoples Pulse forecast a TMC victory, predicting an outright majority for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party with 177-187 seats. It projected the BJP at 95-110 seats, the Left Front at 0-1, and the Congress at 1-3.

Matrize projected the BJP to secure 146-161 seats, while giving the TMC 125-140. Poll Diary also predicted a BJP win, estimating 142-171 seats for the party and 95-110 for the TMC. P-Marq placed the BJP in the 150-175 range, compared to the TMC’s 118-138. Chanakya Strategies forecast 150-160 seats for the BJP and 130-140 for the TMC.

Assam Election Results: Himanta’s Third-Term Test

Assam voted in a single phase on April 9 and delivered an impressive 85.38% voter turnout, comfortably beating the 82.04% seen in 2021. The contest here is a straight two-horse race between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s BJP-led NDA and a resurgent Congress.

Key candidates and constituencies

Sarma himself contested the Jalukbari seat, where he won by a margin of over a lakh votes in 2021. His challenger this cycle is Congress’s Bidisha Neog. Dalgaon recorded the highest turnout in the state at 94.57%, while Amri registered the lowest at 70.40%.

Exit poll predictions

The exit polls are broadly positive for the BJP. Matrize predicted the BJP-led alliance would secure 85-95 seats in the 126-seat House, with Congress projected at 25-32 seats. Axis My India went further, projecting an NDA sweep of 88-100 seats. On vote share, BJP was projected at 45.5% against Congress’s 39.8%. A third consecutive term for Himanta looks likely on paper – but counting will have the final word.

Kerala Election Results: Can Pinarayi Vijayan get a hattrick?

Kerala, which voted on April 23 in a single phase, is shaping up as one of the clearest indicator races of the day. The 140-seat assembly is currently held by the LDF (Left Democratic Front) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His government rode to a historic back-to-back win in 2021, but in 2026 the headwinds are severe.

Key candidates and constituencies

Congress-led UDF opposition chief VD Satheesan has been campaigning on governance fatigue and anti-incumbency. Hot seats include Palakkad, where a cash-for-vote controversy embroiled the BJP, and UDF candidate Ramesh Pisharody is tipped for a comfortable win according to exit polls. The Left, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, is hoping to secure a third term.

Exit poll predictions

Multiple exit polls point to a UDF comeback. The Manorama News-C Voter survey projected the UDF would win 82-94 seats, which is more than double their dismal 41 seats in 2021. The LDF is projected to fall to 44-56 seats. In north Kerala’s key district of Malappuram, UDF is projected to virtually sweep, while the LDF clings to advantage in Palakkad and Thrissur. Axis My India projects UDF at 78-90 and Peoples Pulse at 75-85. The NDA is expected to win a token 0-3 seats.

Tamil Nadu Election Results: CM MK Stalin’s DMK hopes to return

Tamil Nadu voted on April 23 in a single phase and broke its own record with 85.10% voter turnout, the highest for any Tamil Nadu assembly election since Independence. The 234-seat assembly needs 118 seats for a majority. Chief Minister MK Stalin and his DMK are defending a massive 159-seat mandate from 2021.

Key candidates and constituencies

The marquee clash is in Kolathur, where CM Stalin seeks re-election against AIADMK’s P Santhana Krishnan. In Edappadi, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami faces a direct challenge in his own stronghold. Another notable entry: actor-politician Vijay’s TVK party is contesting its debut assembly election.

Exit poll predictions

Despite some anti-incumbency noise, most polls favour the DMK. Matrize’s exit poll projected the DMK-led alliance at 122-132 seats, with the AIADMK-NDA alliance at 87-100 and TVK at 10-12. A record 85.1% turnout suggests heavy voter mobilisation, though it could cut both ways.

Puducherry Election Results: NDA eyes history

India’s smallest electoral battle has its own fascinating subplot. Puducherry, the Union Territory that voted April 9 in a single phase, set its own record with 89.87% voter turnout, the highest ever for a Puducherry Assembly election. Among third-gender voters, turnout was a remarkable at 91.81%.

Key candidates and constituencies

Chief Minister N Rangasamy of the All India NR Congress (AINRC) heads the NDA alliance in the Union Territory and is eyeing a second consecutive term. If he wins, it would be a rare feat in Puducherry’s famously volatile political history of revolving-door governments. The Congress-DMK combine is the principal challenger.

Exit poll predictions

Exit poll forecasts for Puducherry indicated a clear edge for the AINRC-led alliance, with most surveys showing it comfortably ahead of the Congress-led bloc.

According to Praja Poll, the AINRC is expected to win 19-25 seats, while the Congress is projected to secure 6-10. Kamakhya Analytics estimated 17-24 seats for the AINRC and 4-7 for the Congress alliance, while also projecting a limited presence for the TVK with 1-2 seats. Axis My India predicted a tighter contest but still placed the AINRC in front with 16-20 seats, compared to 6-8 for Congress and 2-4 for the TVK. Peoples Pulse also gave the AINRC the lead, forecasting 16-19 seats, while assigning 10-12 seats to the Congress alliance.

Why these results matter

This is the first major round of state elections since the 2024 general election, making it a critical barometer of the political mood at the midpoint of the Modi government’s third term. A BJP win in Bengal would rewrite the party’s strategic calculus in eastern India entirely. A UDF sweep in Kerala would signal that even India’s most welfare-oriented Left-leaning governments are not immune to fatigue. And Tamil Nadu’s results will clarify whether a record-breaking turnout helps the incumbent or punishes it.

Watch this space for seat tally 2026 updates, constituency-wise results 2026, early trends, reactions, and the election winners list 2026 as they are declared through the day.

For official, real-time ECI results live updates, visit results.eci.gov.in or download the Voter Helpline app. You can also get the real-time updates and reactions from various quarters on The Indian Express app for Android and iOS.