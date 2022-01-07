scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
EC withdraws Sonu Sood’s appointment as state icon of Punjab

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 7, 2022 7:07:05 pm
Sonu Sood, Election Commission of India, EC on Sonu Sood, Sonu Sood news, Sonu Sood state icon of PunjabThe ECI has withdrawn the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as the state icon of Punjab (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has withdrawn the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as the state icon of Punjab, officials informed Friday. The poll panel had appointed him for the role in November 2020.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab S Karuna Raju confirmed that the appointment was withdrawn on January 4.

In recent days, Sood had visited Punjab several times and met political personalities, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and president of Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal.

He had also held a press conference a few weeks back announcing that his sister would be contesting the Punjab assembly election. However, he had not disclosed which party she would join.

There has also been widespread speculation that the actor himself will contest the election, a claim consistently denied by him.

