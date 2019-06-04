EC to take call on holding J&K Assembly elections later this year

Toggle Menu
On account of security issues, simultaneous assembly elections were not held along with the six J&K Lok Sabha seats that went to polls.

Sought prompt action after Supreme Court frowned on delays: Ashok Lavasa
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora with Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra. (Express File Photo)

The Election Commission is likely to take a call on the issue of holding assembly elections in Jammu-Kashmir sometime later this year. A decision in this regard is expected after the Amarnath Yatra.

On account of security issues, simultaneous assembly elections were not held along with the six J&K Lok Sabha seats that went to polls. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora had cited the prevailing situation in J&K, shortage of security forces and other logistical issues for deciding against holding the assembly elections.

J&K voted in five phases in the recently concluded general elections. Polling in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat alone was held in three phases.

Earlier in March, CEC Arora had said that a three-member panel would assess the security situation for holding elections to the 87-seat assembly.

J&K has been under President’s rule since December last year. It was previously under the Governor’s rule for six months. The state plugned into crisis after the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government was reduced to minority following the withdrawal of support by the BJP

