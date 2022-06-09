EC to announce schedule for election of India’s next President today

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for the election of India’s next President on Thursday. The poll panel will make the announcement at a press conference at 3 pm.

The election has to be held before July 24, when the term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends.

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college, consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and, therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

The last Presidential polls were held on July 17, 2017 and the counting took place on July 20, after which President Kovind was elected.

Looking to secure as many votes as it can for the presidential and vice-presidential elections, which it is expected to easily win, the BJP has been reaching out to friendly parties. Among the first stops was JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.