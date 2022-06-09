scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

EC to announce schedule for election of India’s next President today

The election has to be held before July 24, when the term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 9, 2022 12:25:04 pm
Flowers bloom in the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for the election of India’s next President on Thursday. The poll panel will make the announcement at a press conference at 3 pm.

The election has to be held before July 24, when the term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends.

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college, consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and, therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...Premium
Explained: How an Air India ticketing ‘racket’ unravelled due...
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
Bibek Debroy writes: Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogsPremium
Bibek Debroy writes: Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogs
Dharmakirti Joshi writes: RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebo...Premium
Dharmakirti Joshi writes: RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebo...
More Premium Stories >>

The last Presidential polls were held on July 17, 2017 and the counting took place on July 20, after which President Kovind was elected.

Looking to secure as many votes as it can for the presidential and vice-presidential elections, which it is expected to easily win, the BJP has been reaching out to friendly parties. Among the first stops was JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement