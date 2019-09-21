EC to announce poll dates for Maharashtra and Haryana today

The Election Commission will declare the dates for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Saturday. The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon.

Advertising

While the term of Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the Haryana assembly expires on November 2. The Model Code of Conduct will come into effect after the announcement of dates.

Maharashtra, which has a total of 288 assembly seats, will see a direct contest between the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine and Congress-NCP alliance. Whereas, in 90-member Haryana assembly, the ruling BJP will aim to fend off Congress to secure a second term.