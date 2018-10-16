Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • EC team to visit poll-bound Telangana on October 22

EC team to visit poll-bound Telangana on October 22

The team would meet the Director General of the Income Tax Department and other senior officials before leaving for the national capital on October 24, it added.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published: October 16, 2018 8:18:24 pm
In apex court, EC sticks to charge that Congress tried to malign its image The Election Commission (EC) had on October 6 announced the election schedule for five states, including Telangana, which will go to the polls on December 7.
Top News

An Election Commission team would visit Telangana on October 22 for the first time after the election schedule for the state was announced, to review the poll preparedness of the state. They would meet various political parties, besides senior officials of the state government and the police department, an official release said.

The team would meet the Director General of the Income Tax Department and other senior officials before leaving for the national capital on October 24, it added. This is the first visit of the EC after the election schedule for Telangana was announced.

The Election Commission (EC) had on October 6 announced the election schedule for five states, including Telangana, which will go to the polls on December 7.

The assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the Assembly was dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation by the state cabinet.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Buzzing Now
Advertisement