EC suspends West Bengal official for canvassing for TMC

The EC took the action based on the recommendation of Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, the letter said.

THE ELECTION Commission on Friday ordered the suspension of a West Bengal government official who is the designated Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for Khandaghosh Assembly constituency for allegedly canvassing for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the ongoing Assembly elections campaign.

Writing to the state Chief Secretary, the EC ordered that Joint Block Development Officer, Khandaghosh, Jyotsna Khatun be put under suspension, and disciplinary action against her be initiated. The EC took the action based on the recommendation of Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, the letter said.

“The directions of the Commission be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in this regard be sent by 11:00 AM on 04.04.2026,” the EC wrote.