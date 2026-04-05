EC suspends 4 police officials for “law and order failure” during Suvendu’s roadshow

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The Election Commission on Saturday ordered the suspension of four police officials for “law and order failure” during BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari’s roadshow and filing of nomination for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency on Thursday, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, is facing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the contest for Bhabanipur. The roadshow saw BJP and Trinamool Congress workers come face to face, shouting slogans against each other. They were separated by police officials.
Writing to the Chief Secretary on Saturday, the EC said it had received a recommendation from Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal for suspension and disciplinary action against four officials. While the EC letter did not mention the name of the candidate or the incident, saying only that there had been a “law and order failure during roadshow and nomination in Bhabanipur”, an EC official confirmed the action was taken with regard to Adhikari’s roadshow.
The commission ordered the suspension of Kolkata Police South Division Deputy Commissioner-II Siddartha Dutta, Alipore officer-in-charge Priyankar Chakraborty, Alipore additional OC Chandi Charan Banerjee and Alipore Sergeant Saurabh Chatterjee. The commission also said disciplinary action should be initiated against the officials immediately. The EC asked the Chief Secretary to send a compliance report by 11am Sunday and a proposal for filling the vacant posts.
Speaking before the roadshow, Shah had said that the people of West Bengal were waiting for change and that he would stay in the state for 15 days ahead of the April 23 and April 29 polling.
April 4
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