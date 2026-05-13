Election Commission likely to announce next phase of SIR within days

With the 2026 Assembly polls concluded, the poll body is moving to roll out the next phase of SIR in the remaining states and UTs. (File Photo)

After completing the exercise in 10 states and three Union Territories over the last year, the Election Commission is now getting ready to roll out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the remaining states and UTs, The Indian Express has learnt.

The announcement of the next phase of the SIR could be within days, according to EC sources.

The latest exercise will be held in all remaining states and UTs, except Assam, where EC decided to conduct a regular revision, citing the pending publication of the National Register of Citizens.

The enumeration form to be filled by electors is likely to be similar to the one used for the second phase of the SIR, which was conducted in nine states and three UTs from November 2025 to April. The form was changed after the first phase of SIR in Bihar last year. The enumeration of electors could be held in phases, it is learnt.