EC sets up group to suggest steps to avoid EVM, VVPAT failure

The Election Commission (EC) has set up a working group to assess the training needs of its polling staff and suggest measures to avoid failure of EVMs and VVPATs on the election day due to mishandling. The working group, headed by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir, was constituted on May 17. Its terms of reference were expanded by the Commission on June 11 in wake of VVPAT glitches witnessed during the Kairana and Gondiya bypolls last month.

