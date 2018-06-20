Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • EC sets up group to suggest steps to avoid EVM, VVPAT failure

EC sets up group to suggest steps to avoid EVM, VVPAT failure

Its terms of reference were expanded by the Commission on June 11 in wake of VVPAT glitches witnessed during the Kairana and Gondiya bypolls last month.

Written by Ritika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2018 1:07:27 am
Sukesh Chandrasekhar bribery case, Sukesh Chandrasekhar arrested, Sukesh Chandrasekhar EC bribery case, Sukesh Chandrasekhar aidmk, Sukesh Chandrasekhar two leaves, Sukesh Chandrasekhar amma, indian express news The working group, headed by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir, was constituted on May 17.

The Election Commission (EC) has set up a working group to assess the training needs of its polling staff and suggest measures to avoid failure of EVMs and VVPATs on the election day due to mishandling. The working group, headed by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir, was constituted on May 17. Its terms of reference were expanded by the Commission on June 11 in wake of VVPAT glitches witnessed during the Kairana and Gondiya bypolls last month.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now