EC sets up 19 appellate tribunals for Bengal SIR appeals

The SC had ordered that as and when the judicial officers decide, supplementary lists of electors are to be published. (Express Photo/File)

The Election Commission on Friday set up 19 appellate tribunals for hearing appeals against the orders passed by judicial officers who are currently deciding on the eligibility of 60.06 lakh electors of West Bengal.

Acting on orders of the Supreme Court and recommendations of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, the EC set up the appellate authority, naming 19 former judges as the single-member tribunals for the 23 districts. While most of the judges were named for a single district, three were assigned multiple districts. The 19 former judges included former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, who was named the appellate authority for North 24 Parganas and Kolkata.