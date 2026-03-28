EC seeks West Bengal CEO’s report on Mamata speech

THE ELECTION Commission on Friday sought a report from the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s speech on Wednesday where she allegedly encouraged women to be on guard and use whatever they can, including household items, to ward off any attempted rigging, which EC sources said was a threat to the CRPF personnel deployed at polling stations.

An EC source said the poll panel had sought a report as soon as possible from CEO Manoj Agarwal on the speech made by Banerjee at a public meeting at Nandaprasad Girls’ High School Ground, Naxalbari in Darjeeling.

At the public meeting, Banerjee said: “Yesterday, I have seen at Bankura, Central forces carrying the BJP’s flag. This has never happened.” She was referring to a viral image on social media of a CAPF personnel accompanying a BJP candidate, carrying cut-outs of the party’s symbol.