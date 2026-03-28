EC seeks West Bengal CEO’s report on Mamata speech

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THE ELECTION Commission on Friday sought a report from the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s speech on Wednesday where she allegedly encouraged women to be on guard and use whatever they can, including household items, to ward off any attempted rigging, which EC sources said was a threat to the CRPF personnel deployed at polling stations.
An EC source said the poll panel had sought a report as soon as possible from CEO Manoj Agarwal on the speech made by Banerjee at a public meeting at Nandaprasad Girls’ High School Ground, Naxalbari in Darjeeling.
At the public meeting, Banerjee said: “Yesterday, I have seen at Bankura, Central forces carrying the BJP’s flag. This has never happened.” She was referring to a viral image on social media of a CAPF personnel accompanying a BJP candidate, carrying cut-outs of the party’s symbol.
“I am giving one responsibility to mothers and sisters. On the election day, till the voting machine does not reach the counting centre, mothers and sisters will have to guard. If you want to live for five years then you have to guard for one day. [You have to ensure] those who came from Delhi can’t give chhappa vote. If they terrorise then, come out with anything that you will find at home, you people do cooking, I need not say anything more,” Banerjee said.
While the Trinamool Congress was yet to respond to the allegation, a TMC source said: “Let the full video and its context be seen… things will be clear. It’s the BJP that believes in the politics of violence… If asked, we will also file our reply to the Commission.”
Polling in West Bengal is scheduled to be held on April 23 and April 29.
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