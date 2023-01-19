EC seeks report on Tripura violence

The Election Commission on Thursday sought a report from the Tripura Director General of Police and Chief Secretary on a clash involving BJP and Congress workers on Wednesday.

The EC ordered an inquiry into the incident at Jirania sub-division of West Tripura district and sought a report from the DGP and Chief Secretary by 3 pm on Friday, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer said in a tweet.

Congress Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar, who was among those injured in the incident, on Thursday called on the EC to take action against the security personnel concerned, alleging in a tweet that Opposition leaders were attacked in front of them.

The clash occurred on the same day the EC announced that Assembly elections in Tripura would be held on February 16. While announcing the schedule of polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said Central paramilitary forces had been deployed and were engaged in “area domination” activities.