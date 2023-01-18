scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Poll schedules for Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura are out; check dates here

Election Commission held a press conference in New Delhi to announce the dates of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura elections. (Express photo by Damini Nath)
The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in three Northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.

While polling in Tripura will be held on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27. Counting of votes in all three states will be held on March 2.

Here is the full schedule of the elections to be held on Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly elections:

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said in Saturday that over 13.9 lakh electors are registered in Nagaland and over 30,000 first-time voters are set to participate in the forthcoming state Assembly polls. The three states have over 62.8 lakh electors, including 1,76 lakh first-time voters, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

“There will be some polling stations managed completely by Persons with Disabilities and women staff. Women will be in command in 376 polling stations across Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura,” Kumar said.

The term of legislative assemblies of three states will expire on March 12, March 15 and March 22, respectively.

While Tripura has a BJP government, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is in power in Nagaland. The National People’s Party (NPP), the only political party from the northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 15:33 IST
