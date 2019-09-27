EC reschedules bypolls for 15 seats in Karnataka, voting on December 5

Toggle Menu
Karnataka assembly elections bypolls: The voting will take place on December 5 and the results will be declared on December 9.

The voting will take place on December 5 and the results will be declared on December 9. (File)

Rescheduling the dates for the forthcoming bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, the Election Commission Friday said the voting will take place on December 5 and the results will be declared after four days on December 9.

On Thursday, the poll watchdog had informed the Supreme court that the bypolls in the state would be postponed due to the apex court’s pending decision on the plea of disqualification of rebels MLAs by the Speaker.

The MLAs filed a plea after former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar refused to accept the resignation of the rebel MLAs and instead disqualified them on July 26 for the duration of the current Assembly. Their resignations resulted in the fall of the Congress-JD (S) government and paved the way for the B S Yediyurappa-led government.

While the opposition Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka questioned the poll panel’s neutrality, the postponement was welcomed by CM Yediyurappa.

Last week, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for bypolls in 64 assembly constituencies across 18 states and union territories. The date of polling and counting will be the same as those for assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana, which is October 21 and October 24, respectively.

